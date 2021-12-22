Derry COVID rate rises to 959.8 cases per 100k - the highest in the north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 959.8 cases per 100,000 and is now the highest rate in the north.
Between December 15 and December 21, there were 1,452 cases giving a seven day rate of 959.8 per 100,000, up sharply from 844.8 on Tuesday.
Causeway Coast & Glens (649.7), Mid & East Antrim (654.1), Mid Ulster (739.3), Fermanagh & Omagh (754.7), Newry, Mourne & Down (758.7), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (819.1), Antrim & Newtownabbey (859.9), Belfast (907.9), Lisburn & Castlereagh (910.9) and Ards & North Down (946.7), all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 846.3.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 20 and December 21 was 330.
In total 33,150 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 110,850 have been administered in BT48 and 112,948 have been administered in BT47 - 223,798 in total in Derry.