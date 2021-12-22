One COVID-19 patient admitted at Altnagelvin
One person - a man over 80 - was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:38 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:40 pm
Figures show 37 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Six (54.55%) out of 11 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (36.36%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (9.09%) bed was free.
Eight patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 6.13% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.07% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 1.67% capacity left in the hospital system; 6.13% were ‘awaiting admission.’