One COVID-19 patient admitted at Altnagelvin

Figures show 37 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Six (54.55%) out of 11 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (36.36%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (9.09%) bed was free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Eight patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.