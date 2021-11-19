Derry COVID rate static at 433.6 cases per 100,000 and still lowest in north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has remained static at 433.6 cases per 100,000 and is still the the lowest in the north.
Between November 12 and November 18, there were 656 cases giving a seven day rate of 433.6 per 100,000, no change from 433 on Thursday.
Belfast (495.7), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (500.9), Fermanagh and Omagh (540), Newry, Mourne and Down (544.2), Ards and North Down (572), Lisburn and Castlereagh (646.6), Antrim and Newtownabbey (646.7), Mid and East Antrim (667), Causeway Coast and Glens (773.3) and Mid Ulster (866.5) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 596.8.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 17 and November 18 was 96.
In total 28,808 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 98,010 have been administered in BT48 and 101,426 have been administered in BT47 - 199,436 in total in Derry.