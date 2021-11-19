Derry COVID rate static at 433.6 cases per 100,000 and still lowest in north

Between November 12 and November 18, there were 656 cases giving a seven day rate of 433.6 per 100,000, no change from 433 on Thursday.

Belfast (495.7), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (500.9), Fermanagh and Omagh (540), Newry, Mourne and Down (544.2), Ards and North Down (572), Lisburn and Castlereagh (646.6), Antrim and Newtownabbey (646.7), Mid and East Antrim (667), Causeway Coast and Glens (773.3) and Mid Ulster (866.5) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 596.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 17 and November 18 was 96.

In total 28,808 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.