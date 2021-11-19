Two Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions; Derry hospital 2.83% over capacity
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 3:11 pm
Updated
Friday, 19th November 2021, 3:12 pm
Their age ranges were as follows: 60-69 (two patients).
Figures show 57 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.
Four (30.77%) out of thirteen ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (38.46%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (30.77%) beds were free.
Eight patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.07% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.57% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.83% over capacity; 7.37% were ‘awaiting admission.’