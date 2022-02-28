Donegal senator places bags on bus seat due to COVID-19 fears
A Donegal senator with COPD spoke of how she put her bags on a seat on the bus beside her to ensure social distancing when travelling to the Seanad recently.
Senator Eileen Flynn said she felt the decision to end mandatory mask-wearing in any setting from today was premature.
"On 28 February we are leaving behind our most vulnerable people. We are leaving behind people in our society with long-term health issues and who will now be living in fear, without the protection of mask wearing.
"It is something we need to look at. We are forgetting about people who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I have COPD and I am anxious about people sitting beside me not wearing a mask. I was on the bus yesterday coming from Donegal and I put my bags beside me because I was not comfortable," said Senator Flynn.
The Ardara-based senator said it is an anxious time for people who are categorised as vulnerable.
"There are many people in the world, especially in Ireland, who are not comfortable, including wheelchair users, people who have cystic fibrosis or other major underlying health issues already. Unfortunately, this Government has failed to listen to those people and to our elderly people. It is extremely sad," she said.