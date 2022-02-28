Donegal senator places bags on bus seat due to COVID-19 fears

Senator Eileen Flynn said she felt the decision to end mandatory mask-wearing in any setting from today was premature.

"On 28 February we are leaving behind our most vulnerable people. We are leaving behind people in our society with long-term health issues and who will now be living in fear, without the protection of mask wearing.

"It is something we need to look at. We are forgetting about people who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I have COPD and I am anxious about people sitting beside me not wearing a mask. I was on the bus yesterday coming from Donegal and I put my bags beside me because I was not comfortable," said Senator Flynn.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mask-wearing is no longer mandatory in the south from today.

The Ardara-based senator said it is an anxious time for people who are categorised as vulnerable.