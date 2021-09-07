Eight more COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin
Eight more people - including a patient younger than 20 and one aged between 20 and 39 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday.
The age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (1 patient), 20-39 (1 patient), 40-49 (1 patient), 60-69 (1 patient), 70-79 (1 patient) and over 80 (3 patients).
At midnight on Monday 91 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Seven (58.33%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (16.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and three beds (25%) were free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 15.34% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 77.88% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 5.60% over capacity; 6.78% were ‘awaiting admission.’