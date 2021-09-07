Eight more COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin

The age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (1 patient), 20-39 (1 patient), 40-49 (1 patient), 60-69 (1 patient), 70-79 (1 patient) and over 80 (3 patients).

At midnight on Monday 91 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Seven (58.33%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (16.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and three beds (25%) were free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.