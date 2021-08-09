Eleven more COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin at the weekend

There were five admission to the Derry hospital on Saturday, August 7, and six admissions yesterday.

The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (2 patients), 50-59 (4 patients), 60-69 (2 patients) and 70-79 (3 patients).

At midnight on Sunday 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) bed was free.

Eight ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.