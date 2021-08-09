Eleven more COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin at the weekend

Eleven more people - six women and five men- were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 9th August 2021, 3:36 pm
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 3:42 pm

There were five admission to the Derry hospital on Saturday, August 7, and six admissions yesterday.

The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (2 patients), 50-59 (4 patients), 60-69 (2 patients) and 70-79 (3 patients).

At midnight on Sunday 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Derry positivity rate falls slightly to 23.5%

Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) bed was free.

Eight ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 11.64% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80.19% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 5.03% capacity left in the system; 3.14% were ‘awaiting admission.’

AltnagelvinCovid-19Department of HealthDerry