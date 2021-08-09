Eleven more COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin at the weekend
Eleven more people - six women and five men- were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
There were five admission to the Derry hospital on Saturday, August 7, and six admissions yesterday.
The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (2 patients), 50-59 (4 patients), 60-69 (2 patients) and 70-79 (3 patients).
At midnight on Sunday 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) bed was free.
Eight ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 11.64% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80.19% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 5.03% capacity left in the system; 3.14% were ‘awaiting admission.’