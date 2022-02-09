Five Altnagelvin COVID-19 hospitalisations

Five people with COVID-19 were admitted to Altnagelvin on Tuesday, according to new Department of Health figures.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 2:54 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-29 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).

Figures show 44 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (60%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (20%) were free.

Six patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 6.48% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.51% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 5.35% over capacity; 9.01% were ‘awaiting admission.’

