Five Altnagelvin COVID-19 hospitalisations

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-29 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).

Figures show 44 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (60%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (20%) were free.

Six patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.