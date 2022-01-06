Five COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin with 14.33% of beds coronavirus occupied
Five people - including a boy aged under 20 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Wednesday with 14.33 per cent of beds at the Derry hospital now occupied by coronavirus patients, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 0-19 (one patient), 50-59 (one patient), 70-79 (two patients) and over 80 (one patient).
Figures show 74 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Just before Christmas - the figure was 45.
Five (55.56%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (44.44%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Five patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 14.33% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 75% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 12.36% over capacity; 10.67% were ‘awaiting admission.’