Five COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin with 14.33% of beds coronavirus occupied

The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 0-19 (one patient), 50-59 (one patient), 70-79 (two patients) and over 80 (one patient).

Figures show 74 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.

Just before Christmas - the figure was 45.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (55.56%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (44.44%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.

Five patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.