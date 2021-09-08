Five more COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin with coronavirus occupancy at 18.24%

The age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (1 patient), 60-69 (1 patient), 70-79 (2 patients) and over 80 (1 patient).

At midnight on Tuesday 88 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Seven (70%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none were free.

Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.