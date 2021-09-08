Five more COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin with coronavirus occupancy at 18.24%
Five more people - including a patient younger than 20 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (1 patient), 60-69 (1 patient), 70-79 (2 patients) and over 80 (1 patient).
At midnight on Tuesday 88 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Seven (70%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none were free.
Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 18.24% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 75.29% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 5.29% over capacity; 6.47% were ‘awaiting admission.’