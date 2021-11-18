Derry COVID-19 positivity rises to 16%

The highest positivity occurred in Mid-Ulster (25.5%). The north's proportion positive in week 45 - the week to November 14 - was 18.7%, an increase from 17.4% in week 44.

This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates decreased in week 45 compared to the previous week in the 65-74 and 75-84 age groups.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The remaining age groups all saw an increase. The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (1095.8 per 100,000). This is lower than the peak of 1242.9 per 100,000 in the 5- 14 age group in week 36 (06 – 13 September 2021).