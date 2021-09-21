Four COVID-19 admission at Altnagelvin; Derry hospital 4.17% over capacity
Four more people - including a girl aged younger than 20 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to Department of Health figures.
Their age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (1 patient), 40-49 (1 patient), 70-79 (1 patient) over 80 (1 patient).
At midnight on Monday 64 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Four (40%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (50%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.
Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 12.20% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80.65% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 4.17% over capacity; 7.14% were ‘awaiting admission.’