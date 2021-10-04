Four COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 5.72% over capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).

At midnight on Sunday 51 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two (20%) out of 10 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and four (40%) beds were free.

Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.