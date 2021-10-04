Four COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 5.72% over capacity
Four people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).
At midnight on Sunday 51 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Two (20%) out of 10 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and four (40%) beds were free.
Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 12.35% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.33% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 5.72% over capacity; 6.33% were ‘awaiting admission.’