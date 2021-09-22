Four COVID-19 admissions in Derry including three women aged 20-39
Four more people - including three women all aged 20 to 39 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Department of Health figures.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (3 patients) and 50-59 (1 patient).
At midnight on Tuesday 60 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Four (36.36%) out of 11 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven ICU bed (63.64%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and no beds were free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 12.24% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80.30% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 3.28% over capacity; 7.46% were ‘awaiting admission.’