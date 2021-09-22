Four COVID-19 admissions in Derry including three women aged 20-39

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (3 patients) and 50-59 (1 patient).

At midnight on Tuesday 60 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (36.36%) out of 11 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven ICU bed (63.64%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and no beds were free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.