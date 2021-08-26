Four more - three under 50 - hospitalised with COVID-19 at Altnagelvin

The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (1 patient), 40-49 (2 patients) and over 80 (1 patient).

At midnight on Wednesday 82 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals - the largest number since late January.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (22.22%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (11.11%) was free.

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.