Four more - three under 50 - hospitalised with COVID-19 at Altnagelvin
Four more people - two men and two women - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (1 patient), 40-49 (2 patients) and over 80 (1 patient).
At midnight on Wednesday 82 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals - the largest number since late January.
Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (22.22%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (11.11%) was free.
Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 13.93% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 79.88% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 1.24% over capacity; 6.19% were ‘awaiting admission.’