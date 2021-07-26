Man, aged 60 to 79, dies with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane bringing pandemic death toll to 139
Another person, a man aged between 60 and 79, has sadly died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:28 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:30 pm
The death occurred in hospital on Saturday.
Details of the death were released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
In total 139 people have now died after testing positive with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.
There have been three deaths in Derry/Strabane in the month of July.