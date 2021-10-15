Man in 40s admitted with COVID-19 in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 8.33%

A man in his 40s was the only person admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Thursday.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 15th October 2021, 2:13 pm
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 2:14 pm
Altnagelvin Hospital

According to the latest Department of Health figures 53 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.

Read More

Read More
Derry COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 18%

Five (41.67%) out of 12 ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (25%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.

Three patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.

In terms of general occupancy 8.33% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.49% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 5.17% over capacity; 5.17% were ‘awaiting admission.’

Covid-19AltnagelvinDerryDepartment of HealthICU