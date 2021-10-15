Man in 40s admitted with COVID-19 in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 8.33%
A man in his 40s was the only person admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to the latest Department of Health figures 53 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.
Five (41.67%) out of 12 ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (25%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.
Three patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 8.33% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.49% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 5.17% over capacity; 5.17% were ‘awaiting admission.’