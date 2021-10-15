Man in 40s admitted with COVID-19 in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 8.33%

Altnagelvin Hospital

According to the latest Department of Health figures 53 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.

Five (41.67%) out of 12 ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (25%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.

Three patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.