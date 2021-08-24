New figures show 20 COVID admissions to Altnagelvin since Friday including two people aged under 20

Five more people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (1 patient), 50-59 (2 patients), 60-69 (1 patient) and over 80 (1 patient).

Meanwhile, updated figures show there were 15 admissions to the Derry hospital between Friday, August 20 and Sunday, August 22.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Yesterday the Department of Health had reported there had been now new admissions to the Derry hospital over the weekend. But revised figures released today reveal that there was, in fact, a flurry of COVID-19 admissions.

The age ranges of those admitted between Friday and Monday were as follows: 0-19 (2 patients), 20-39 (2 patients), 40-49 (3 patients), 50-59 (3 patients), 70-79 (4 patients), and over 80 (1 patient).

At midnight on Monday 70 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were COVID-19 patients.