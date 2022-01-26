No Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions since weekend; hospital 1.95% over capacity
There were no admissions with COVID-19 to Altnagelvin on Tuesday, according to new Department of Health figures.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:20 pm
Figures show 58 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Five (45.45%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (27.27%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three (27.27%) beds were free.
Six patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.47% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 85.24% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.95% over capacity; 5.29% were ‘awaiting admission.’