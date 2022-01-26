No Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions since weekend; hospital 1.95% over capacity

Figures show 58 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Five (45.45%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (27.27%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three (27.27%) beds were free.

Six patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.

Altnagelvin Hospital