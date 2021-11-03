No Derry COVID-19 admissions since Hallowe'en but seven in ICU

There have been no new COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:06 pm

According to the Department of Health nobody has been admitted to the Derry hospital with coronavirus since Hallowe'en.

Figures show 59 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Seven (58.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one bed (8.33%) was free.

Five patients were being ventilated - all were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 9.47% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 78.27% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 7.24% over capacity; 12.26% were ‘awaiting admission.’

