No Derry COVID-19 admissions since Hallowe'en but seven in ICU

According to the Department of Health nobody has been admitted to the Derry hospital with coronavirus since Hallowe'en.

Figures show 59 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Seven (58.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one bed (8.33%) was free.

Five patients were being ventilated - all were COVID-19 patients.