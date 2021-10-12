No new COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin
There were no COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin yesterday, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 2:58 pm
At midnight on Monday 54 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
One (8.33%) out of 12 ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (41.67%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and six (50%) beds were free.
Two patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 10.06% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 79.31% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 8.05% over capacity; 10.63% were ‘awaiting admission.’