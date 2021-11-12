No reported COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 0.55% over capacity
There were no reported COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 3:08 pm
Figures show 53 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.
Four (30.77%) out of thirteen ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; eight (61.54%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and tone (7.69%) bed was free.
Eight patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.42% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.38% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 0.55% over capacity; 7.20% were ‘awaiting admission.’