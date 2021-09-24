One COVID-19 admission in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 10.48%

The man was aged in his 40s.

At midnight on Thursday 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals. This is the lowest level it has fallen to since August 6.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (40%) out of 10 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and three (30%) beds were free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.