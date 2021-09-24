One COVID-19 admission in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 10.48%
One person was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Department of Health figures.
The man was aged in his 40s.
At midnight on Thursday 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals. This is the lowest level it has fallen to since August 6.
Four (40%) out of 10 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and three (30%) beds were free.
Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.48% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.53% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 1.20% over capacity; 5.99% were ‘awaiting admission.’