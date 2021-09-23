One COVID-19 admission in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 10.68%

The woman was aged 70 to 79.

At midnight on Wednesday 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (40%) out of 10 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (50%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) bed was free.

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.