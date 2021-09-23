One COVID-19 admission in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 10.68%
One person was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Department of Health figures.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:50 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:59 pm
The woman was aged 70 to 79.
At midnight on Wednesday 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Four (40%) out of 10 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (50%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) bed was free.
Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.68% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.87% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 1.19% over capacity; 4.45% were ‘awaiting admission.’