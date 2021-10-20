One COVID-19 admission in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 9.86%
A woman aged in her 50s was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 3:06 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 3:08 pm
According to the latest Department of Health figures 56 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Two (22.22%) out of nine ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; seven (77.78%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.86% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.10% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 5.35% over capacity; 7.04% were ‘awaiting admission.’