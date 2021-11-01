One COVID-19 admission in Derry over Hallowe'en weekend
One person - a woman in her 70s - was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
The woman was admitted on Hallowe'en.
According to the latest Department of Health figures 57 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (30%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (20%) were free.
Two patients were being ventilated - both were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.64% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.07% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 4.76% over capacity; 7.28% were ‘awaiting admission.’