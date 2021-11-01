One COVID-19 admission in Derry over Hallowe'en weekend

The woman was admitted on Hallowe'en.

According to the latest Department of Health figures 57 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (30%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (20%) were free.

Two patients were being ventilated - both were COVID-19 patients.