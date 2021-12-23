One COVID-19 patient admitted at Altnagelvin
One person - a woman aged 20 to 39 - was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:13 pm
Figures show 38 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Six (50%) out of 12 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Eight patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 6.13% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.07% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 1.67% capacity left in the hospital system; 6.13% were ‘awaiting admission.’