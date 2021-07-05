Significant rise in COVID-19 rate in BT48 and BT47 postcode areas of Derry

Between June 28 and July 4 there were 298 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 489.6, a large rise from 318.8 over the June 21 and June 27 period.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 194 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 313.6, a hike from 224.7 this time last week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 77 cases giving a prevalence rate of 286.4 cases per 100,000, a rise from 104.1 last week.

The COVID-19 rate has been rising on both sides of the River Foyle.

In Castlederg (BT81) there was one COVID-19 case giving a case rate of 12.7, down from 25.3 last week.

The BT48 postcode area has the second highest prevalence rate for COVID-19 in the north.