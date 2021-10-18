Six admitted with COVID-19 in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 6.61%

Between Friday, October 15, and Sunday, October 17, one woman and five men were admitted to the Derry hospital.

Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (two patients), 70-79 (three patients) and over 80 (one patient).

According to the latest Department of Health figures 55 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two (20%) out of 10 ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (60%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two (20%) beds were free.

Six patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.