Six COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin; occupancy at 19.27%
Six more people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to Department of Health figures.
The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (1 patient), 40-49 (1 patient), 60-69 (1 patient), and over 80 (3 patients).
At midnight on Sunday 79 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Six (75%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (25%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none (10%) was free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 19.27% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 72.78% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 3.36% over capacity; 7.06% were ‘awaiting admission.’