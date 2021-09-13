Six COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin; occupancy at 19.27%

The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (1 patient), 40-49 (1 patient), 60-69 (1 patient), and over 80 (3 patients).

At midnight on Sunday 79 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (75%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (25%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none (10%) was free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.