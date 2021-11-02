Six COVID-19 admissions in Derry on Hallowe'en updated figures show

Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient) and 70-79 (four patients).

All of the admissions over the weekend, occurred on October 31. There were no recorded admissions on Monday.

According to the latest Department of Health figures 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one bed (10%) was free.

Three patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.