Six new COVID-19 admissions but no coronavirus patients in Derry ICU

Six people - including a woman aged 20 to 39 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 3:27 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 40-49 (one patient), 50-59 (one patient), 60-69 (two patients) and over 80 (one patient).

At midnight on Tuesday 62 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

One ICU patients in total was being ventilated. The patient did not have COVID-19.

In terms of general occupancy 12.36% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80.17% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 4.02% over capacity; 7.47% were ‘awaiting admission.’

