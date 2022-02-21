Three admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19
Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).
Figures show 35 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (30%) were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 8.26% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.77% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.71% over capacity; 9.97% were ‘awaiting admission.’