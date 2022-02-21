Three admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:54 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).

Figures show 35 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (30%) were free.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.

In terms of general occupancy 8.26% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.77% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.71% over capacity; 9.97% were ‘awaiting admission.’

Covid-19AltnagelvinDepartment of HealthWestern TrustICU