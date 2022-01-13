Three Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions; hospital 3.44% over capacity

Altnagelvin Hospital

The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 40-49 (one patient) and 60-69 (one patient).

Figures show 74 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.

Six (54.55%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (36.36%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one bed (9.09%) was free.

Five patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.