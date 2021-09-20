Three COVID-19 admission at Altnagelvin; Derry hospital 3.55% over capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (1 patient) and over 80 (2 patients).

At midnight on Sunday 59 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals. This is as low a figure as has been recorded since early August.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (40%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (50%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.