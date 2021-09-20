Three COVID-19 admission at Altnagelvin; Derry hospital 3.55% over capacity
Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to Department of Health figures.
Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (1 patient) and over 80 (2 patients).
At midnight on Sunday 59 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals. This is as low a figure as has been recorded since early August.
Four (40%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (50%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 13.91% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 78.99% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 3.55% over capacity; 7.10% were ‘awaiting admission.’