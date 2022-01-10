Three COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin with 14.49% of beds coronavirus occupied
Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on over the weekend, with 14.49 per cent of beds at the Derry hospital now occupied by coronavirus patients, according to figures released by the Department of Health on Monday.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:10 pm
The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and 60-69 (two patients).
Figures show 69 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Five patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 14.49% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 75.28% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 10.80% over capacity; 10.23% were ‘awaiting admission.’