Three COVID-19 admissions in Derry; Altnagelvin 2.99% over capacity
Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over on Tuesday, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 2:43 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 2:44 pm
Their age ranges were as follows: 60-6 (two patients) and over 80 (one patient).
At midnight on Tuesday 55 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 10.75% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.79% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.99% over capacity; 7.46% were ‘awaiting admission.’