Three COVID-19 admissions in Derry; Altnagelvin 6.23% capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).

According to the latest Department of Health figures 63 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.