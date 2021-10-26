Three COVID-19 admissions in Derry; Altnagelvin 6.23% capacity
Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Their age ranges were as follows: 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).
According to the latest Department of Health figures 63 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.
Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.07% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.14% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 6.23% over capacity; 6.80% were ‘awaiting admission.’