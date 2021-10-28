Three COVID-19 admissions in Derry; Altnagelvin 6.29% over capacity
Three people - including a man in his 20s - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-29 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), and 70-79 (one patients).
According to the latest Department of Health figures 69 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Six (54.55%) out of eleven ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; two (18.18%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (27.27%) were free.
Three patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.86% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.43% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 6.29% over capacity; 7.71% were ‘awaiting admission.’