Three COVID-19 admissions in Derry; just one coronavirus patient in ICU
Three people - including a man aged 20 to 39 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over on Monday, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 3:33 pm
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 50-59 (one patient) and 60-69 (one patient).
At midnight on Monday 54 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 10.06% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 85.67% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 0.61% capacity left in the hospital system; 3.66% were ‘awaiting admission.’