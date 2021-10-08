Three COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin

The patients were all men. Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).

At midnight on Thursday 58 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two (28.57%) out of seven ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (42.86%); and two (28.57%) beds were free.

One patient - a patient with COVID-19 - was being ventilated.