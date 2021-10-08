Three COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin
Three COVID-19 patients were admitted to Altnagelvin on Thursday, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:13 pm
The patients were all men. Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).
At midnight on Thursday 58 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Two (28.57%) out of seven ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (42.86%); and two (28.57%) beds were free.
One patient - a patient with COVID-19 - was being ventilated.
In terms of general occupancy 11.21% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.76% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 3.16% over capacity; 6.03% were ‘awaiting admission.’