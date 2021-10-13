Total midnight COVID-19 patient level in Western Trust at lowest point since July
A woman in her 60s was the only person admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday while the total number of coronavirus patients in the Western Trust has fallen to the lowest point since July 22.
According to the latest Department of Health figures 49 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday. This is the lowest number that has been recorded since July 22 (47).
Two (16.67%) out of 12 ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.
Three patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.06% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 79.60% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 10.34% over capacity; 10.34% were ‘awaiting admission.’