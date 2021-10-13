Total midnight COVID-19 patient level in Western Trust at lowest point since July

According to the latest Department of Health figures 49 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday. This is the lowest number that has been recorded since July 22 (47).

Two (16.67%) out of 12 ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.