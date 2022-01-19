Two admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to new Department of Health figures.
The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 20-39 (one patient) and 60-69 (one patient).
Figures show 66 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Five (45.45%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (54.55%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 11.24% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.02% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.97% over capacity; 6.74% were ‘awaiting admission.’