Two admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to new Department of Health figures.
The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 0-19 (one patient) and 40-49 (one patient).
Figures show 60 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one bed (10%) was free.
Eight patient were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 11.45% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.96% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.79% over capacity; 5.59% were ‘awaiting admission.’