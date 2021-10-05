Two COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 5.06% over capacity
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:54 pm
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient) and 40-49 (one patient).
At midnight on Monday 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 11.31% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80.65% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 5.06% over capacity; 8.04% were ‘awaiting admission.’