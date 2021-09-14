Two COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin; Derry hospital 7.14% over capacity

The age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (1 patient) and 60-69 (1 patient).

At midnight on Monday 80 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (20%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and three (30%) were free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.