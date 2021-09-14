Two COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin; Derry hospital 7.14% over capacity
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to Department of Health figures.
The age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (1 patient) and 60-69 (1 patient).
At midnight on Monday 80 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (20%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and three (30%) were free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 18.15% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 72.62% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 7.14% over capacity; 9.23% were ‘awaiting admission.’