Two COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin; hospital 3.63% over capacity

The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).

Figures show 54 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.

Five (50%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (30%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two (20%) beds were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.