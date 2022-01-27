Two COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin; hospital 3.63% over capacity
Two women with COVID-19 were admitted to Altnagelvin on Wednesday, according to new Department of Health figures.
The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).
Figures show 54 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Five (50%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (30%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two (20%) beds were free.
Six patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.38% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.31% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 3.63% over capacity; 5.31% were ‘awaiting admission.’