Two COVID-19 admissions in Derry; Altnagelvin at capacity

Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:04 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).

According to the latest Department of Health figures 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 8.43% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 87.08% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was at capacity; 4.49% were ‘awaiting admission.’

