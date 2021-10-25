Two COVID-19 admissions in Derry; Altnagelvin at capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).

According to the latest Department of Health figures 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.