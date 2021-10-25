Two COVID-19 admissions in Derry; Altnagelvin at capacity
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:04 pm
Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).
According to the latest Department of Health figures 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.43% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 87.08% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was at capacity; 4.49% were ‘awaiting admission.’