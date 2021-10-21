Two COVID-19 admissions in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 8.40%

Their age ranges were as follows: 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).

According to the latest Department of Health figures 55 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (33.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.