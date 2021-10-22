Two COVID-19 admissions in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 8.73%
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient) and 50-59 (one patient).
According to the latest Department of Health figures 60 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.
Four (40%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (10%) bed was free.
Three patients were being ventilated - all were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.73% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.79% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 3.94% over capacity; 6.48% were ‘awaiting admission.’