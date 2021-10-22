Two COVID-19 admissions in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 8.73%

Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient) and 50-59 (one patient).

According to the latest Department of Health figures 60 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (40%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (10%) bed was free.

Three patients were being ventilated - all were COVID-19 patients.